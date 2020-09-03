Malta: Sliema double murder – Daniel Muka was wearing Pandolfino’s chain when arrested, court hears

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Daniel Muka was wearing a chain he allegedly stole from a man he had murdered when police arrested him in Floriana, a court heard on Thursday.

Muka, an Albanian national, stands accused of murdering Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski at their Sliema house on 18 August. Another man, North Macedonian national Viktor Dragomanski, has been charged separately with the murder, while a third suspect, Jesper Kristiansen has been arrested in Spain and is awaiting extradition.

Police Inspector James Grech testified today on the investigation that led to the identification of the murder suspects and Muka’s eventual arrest in an abandoned Floriana apartment.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 17:00

