Sliema homicide victims Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski owned at least €119,000 in jewellery, most of which was found on the body of one of the men, a court was told on Friday.

Three items, included in this valuation, were retrieved from Albanian national Daniel Muka, one of the three men suspected to have murdered Pandolfino and Maciejowski at their home on Locker Street on August 18 of last year.

