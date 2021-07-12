Malta: Smallest population growth in ten years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the population in Malta grew by 0.3 per cent in 2020, the smallest increase in a decade. The country also registered the biggest fall in annual growth among all EU member states. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/population-growth-stood-still-during-the-pandemic.885928

Another story says that two in three children aged between 12 and 15 have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The health ministry said that all children in this age group will have received their invitation for the first jab by July 24. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/two-thirds-of-children-get-first-dose-of-vaccine.885931

