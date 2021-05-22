Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that nearly half of all businesses reported issues related to mental health and detachment among their employees. The study was conducted by the Chamber of SMEs with 250 respondents. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-21/local-news/Covid-19-Almost-50-of-employees-had-increase-in-mental-health-issues-Chamber-of-SMEs-6736233665

Another story quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that students aged 12 to 15 will be given the Pfizer vaccine before the start of the 2021-2022 scholastic year. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-05-21/local-news/Adolescents-aged-between-12-15-years-to-be-vaccinated-before-next-scholastic-year-Charmaine-Gauci-6736233686

