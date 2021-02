Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that various property owners who installed solar panels are complaining about electricity bills by ARMS, arguing that they are being charged at least the same amount as before.

Another story says that two Covid-19 patients died at Mater Dei hospital on Wednesday, the eighth and ninth victims since new measures were imposed five days ago. There are currently over 2,400 active cases of the virus.

