Malta: Solar panel owners to be offered financial aid to buy energy storage systems

Owners of photovoltaic panels will as of Monday be able to apply for financial aid to buy a battery to store their generated electricity in.
The newly-launched pilot project, which was announced in this year’s Budget, will offer applicants up to 25 per cent of the cost of an energy storage system up to a maximum of €1,000.
To qualify, applicants must own PV panels which are installed in line with planning regulations and linked to Enemalta’s grid but not benefitting from an active feed-in tariff. If the system is linked to such a tariff, the system’s guarantee has to have expired for it to benefit from the scheme.
Source: Times of Malta
Updated 15:35
