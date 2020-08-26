Malta: Solar panel owners to be offered financial aid to buy energy storage systems

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Owners of photovoltaic panels will as of Monday be able to apply for financial aid to buy a battery to store their generated electricity in.

The newly-launched pilot project, which was announced in this year’s Budget, will offer applicants up to 25 per cent of the cost of an energy storage system up to a maximum of €1,000.

To qualify, applicants must own PV panels which are installed in line with planning regulations and linked to Enemalta’s grid but not benefitting from an active feed-in tariff. If the system is linked to such a tariff, the system’s guarantee has to have expired for it to benefit from the scheme.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 15:35

