Malta: Some cultural events to be allowed from next month

L-Orizzont said that the government will announce new protocols allowing vaccinated people to join cultural events from July. Culture Minister Jose Herrera is expected to give out the details today. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/ghada-se-jithabbru-r-rilaxx-tal-mizuri-marbuta-ma-attivitajiet-limitati/

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela at the launch of a ten-year economic vision that aims to position Malta as a centre of excellence. Abela said the strategy rests on five pillars: quality of life, infrastructure, the environment, education, and good governance. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/aggornat-irridu-nibnu-ekosistema-li-tappoggja-lin-negozji-il-pm-abela/

