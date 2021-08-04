Malta: Speaker blocks urgent debate on Justice Minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Speaker turned down a request by the opposition for an urgent session to discuss a no-confidence motion in Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis. The government said had objected to the debate. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/03/robert-abela-jfalli-fl-ewwel-test-tal-governanza-wara-l-pubblikazzjoni-tal-inkjesta-pubblika/

The paper says that the Gozo Business Chamber and the Gozo Tourism Authority welcomed proposals by the PN to extend the Mġarr Harbour and add two vessels to Gozo Channel. The party said that these investments will strengthen accessibility for residents in Gozo. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/03/reazzjonijiet-pozittivi-fost-l-ghawdxin-ghall-proposti-tal-pn/

