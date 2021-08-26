Malta: Speaker says he is powerless to remove MP from parliamentary committee

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent asks Speaker Angelo Farrugia whether he will advise Minister Edward Zammit Lewis to recuse himself from the upcoming sittings of the parliamentary ethics committee. Farrugia said that the request will have to come from another member. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-26/local-news/Zammit-Lewis-recusal-from-ethics-committee-has-to-be-initiated-by-members-Speaker-6736236224

The Independent quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana that the rise observed in cost of living is being caused by the disruption brought about by the pandemic and new imports regulations following Brexit. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-25/local-news/Malta-s-rise-in-cost-of-living-is-due-to-the-pandemic-and-Brexit-Clyde-Caruana-6736236216

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro