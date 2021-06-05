Malta: Speaker suggests remedies for ordinary citizens

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes House Speaker Angelo Farrugia who said that non-elected citizens should have a right of reply in cases where members of parliament breach their privileges. The Speaker was speaking during the official ceremony marking Sette Giugno.

The paper publishes an interview with a homeless migrant who shared her plight since her childhood in troubled Iraq. The woman was raped as a child and forced to marry the perpetrator until she finally escaped to face further suffering and injustice.

