Malta: Special safety recommendations for kindergarten teachers and LSEs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that education authorities are recommending that kindergarten teachers and LSEs wear both a facemask and a visor in class when schools reopen at the end of the month. Restrictions on classroom activities, however, have been eased. Read more: https://talk.mt/ghalliema-u-lses-tal-kindergarten-rakkomandati-li-jilbsu-maskra-u-visor/

The paper carries an interview with the CEO of Union Print, Omar Vella, who described the newly launched Talk.mt as an evolution from the former news site inewsmalta.com. Vella said that the new portal gives voice to different sections of society.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro