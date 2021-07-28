Malta: Spend on social benefits surpasses €580 million

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the public spend on social benefits rose to €583 million in the first half of the year, an increase of €27 million from the same period in 2020. Retirement pensions made the largest category of contributions. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/fsitt-xhur-il-beneficcji-socjali-zdiedu-be27-miljun/

Another story says that more than 2,000 migrants are reported to have tried to flee Libya last week before they were intercepted by the North African country’s coast guard. An immigrant living in Sicily said that the first attempt typically costs each person €700.

