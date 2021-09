Reading Time: < 1 minute

An increase in COVID-19 cases could be linked to increased social activity surrounding the Santa Marija holiday period, public health chief Charmaine Gauci has said.

Health authorities reported 76 new virus cases on Wednesday – the highest single-day tally in two weeks. The number of new daily cases had hovered between 35 and 50 over the past week.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 1745