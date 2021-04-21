Malta: Standards Commissioner hits back at Bedingfield’s ‘unfounded’ allegations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There is no love lost between government whip Glenn Bedingfield and standards czar George Hyzler who did not mince his words in his reply to the outspoken MP’s accusations.

Denying claims of nepotism, political bias, and irregular budgeting for employees made by the Labour MP in a parliamentary adjournment speech earlier this week, Hyzler said that while he will not drag his office into a tit-for-tat, “it is my duty to reply to serious accusations, which are unfounded and affect the credibility of my office.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...