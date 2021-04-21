Malta: Standards Commissioner hits back at Bedingfield’s ‘unfounded’ allegations

There is no love lost between government whip Glenn Bedingfield and standards czar George Hyzler who did not mince his words in his reply to the outspoken MP’s accusations.
Denying claims of nepotism, political bias, and irregular budgeting for employees made by the Labour MP in a parliamentary adjournment speech earlier this week, Hyzler said that while he will not drag his office into a tit-for-tat, “it is my duty to reply to serious accusations, which are unfounded and affect the credibility of my office.
Source Newsbook
Updated 1745