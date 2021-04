Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that Standards Commissioner George Hyzler dismissed complaints by government MPs Glenn Bedingfield and Edward Zammit Lewis that a report by his office had been leaked to the media.

The paper says that health authorities have confirmed two recent cases of blood clots, but Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that there was no link with the Covid-19 vaccinations.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...