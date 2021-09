Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on the official celebrations of Independence Day, marking the 57th anniversary on Tuesday. State authorities laid wreaths at the foot of the Independence monument in Floriana.

Another story follows a message by Archbishop Scicluna thanking the state for prioritising social welfare in the last six decades since Independence. He, however, warned about the consequences of financial greed taking root is society today.

