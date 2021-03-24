Malta: State witness gives account of 2015 murder

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows the testimony in court of state witness Vince Muscat who gave details about the assassination of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Muscat said the victim was shot several times from close range in a garage complex.

The paper speaks to healthcare professionals about the new surge of Covid-19 cases who confirmed that the new variant is more powerful than the first virus. Nurses said that more people of young age are being admitted in intensive care.

