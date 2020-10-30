Malta: Students in post secondary and tertiary institutions can follow their online lessons from school

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Education Minister Owen Bonnici has said that where post secondary and tertiary education is concerned it is not beneficial for students for all lessons to be held online. He said that it is not good for post secondary students to spend their scholastic year at home away from their educators and the scholastic community, until a vaccine is found.

On Facebook, Minister Bonnici explained that this emerges from research carried out by one of the post secondary institutions during the months when schools were closed earlier this year.

