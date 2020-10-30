Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Students in post secondary and tertiary institutions can follow their online lessons from school

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Education Minister Owen Bonnici has said that where post secondary and tertiary education is concerned it is not beneficial for students for all lessons to be held online. He said that it is not good for post secondary students to spend their scholastic year at home away from their educators and the scholastic community, until a vaccine is found.

On Facebook, Minister Bonnici explained that this emerges from research carried out by one of the post secondary institutions during the months when schools were closed earlier this year.

