Malta: Sufficient evidence for Pilatus money laundering reporting officer to be indicted

The magistrate compiling evidence against a former official at Pilatus Bank has declared that there is sufficient prima facie evidence to proceed with an indictment on money laundering charges.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech gave the ruling earlier this afternoon as the case against Claude Anne Sant Fournier continued. Sant Fournier, who was previously money laundering reporting officer (MLRO) at the bank, stands charged, together with the bank itself, with money laundering.

