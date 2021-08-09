Malta: Suicide attempt at Corradino prison

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that a prison inmate attempted suicide in his cell at the Corradino Correctional Facility on Sunday. The 30-year-old was rushed to Mater Dei hospital and remains in critical condition. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/08/attentat-ta-suiidju-iehor-fil-habs/

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech that the party is building a programme that gives people hope. He criticised the government’s energy policy and said that the PN has a long-term plan for this sector. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/08/il-pn-bi-pjan-ta-tama-li-jhares-fit-tul-bernard-grech/

Another story reports on an interview with Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis published by Sunday paper Illum. The embattled minister said that he enjoys the full backing of the Prime Minister. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/08/il-prim-ministru-qed-itini-appogg-shih-edward-zammit-lewis/

