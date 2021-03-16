Malta: Supermarket workers demand vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that hundreds of supermarket employees have signed a petition demanding to be vaccinated as soon as possible. The deputy CEO of Pama supermarket, Malcolm Camilleri, said that he did not get a reply from the authorities.

The paper publishes photos of rundown quarters that are being used to house Cvid-19 patients at the Ħal Far migrant detention centre. Sources said the conditions inside the block are degrading and inhumane.

