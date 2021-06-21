Malta: Surge in STIs in recent months

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes figures by the GU clinic showing a rise in sexually transmitted diseases in recent months as Covid-19 restrictions were being relaxed. Valeska Padovese, the head of the clinic, said that March recorded a spike in bacterial infections.

The paper reports that several companies have fallen victims to scams by fraudsters posing as suppliers demanding urgent payments. The police said that scammers are targeting large enterprises, requesting hundreds of thousands in false payments. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/commercial-companies-losing-millions-in-business-e-mail-scams.880913

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro