L-Orizzont says that surveys published on Sunday show that the Labour Party enjoys a substantial lead over the Nationalist Party, projecting a difference of around 32,000 votes were elections to be held right now.

Another story follows the case of a man charged with presenting falsified Covid-19 certificates at the airport. Magistrate Joe Mifsud said that many people are suffering from the pandemic and that fake test results cannot be tolerated.

