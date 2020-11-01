Malta: Suspected hitman alleges criminal involvement of senior politician in HSBC bank heist in 2010

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that one of the suspected hitmen in the Caruana Galizia assassination is claiming that a former high-ranking PL politician was involved in the 2010 HSBC bank heist. Vincent Muscat has not named the individual yet and is requesting a presidential pardon.

Another story says that a court ruling ordering a man to pay some €45,000 in alimony in arrears is a landmark judgement that may ‘open the floodgates’ for similar cases. The judge presiding the case said the man could not abdicate his role as a father.

