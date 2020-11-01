Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Suspected hitman alleges criminal involvement of senior politician in HSBC bank heist in 2010

The Sunday Times says that one of the suspected hitmen in the Caruana Galizia assassination is claiming that a former high-ranking PL politician was involved in the 2010 HSBC bank heist. Vincent Muscat has not named the individual yet and is requesting a presidential pardon. 

Another story says that a court ruling ordering a man to pay some €45,000 in alimony in arrears is a landmark judgement that may ‘open the floodgates’ for similar cases. The judge presiding the case said the man could not abdicate his role as a father.

