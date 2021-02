Reading Time: < 1 minute

A former restauranteur stands accused of stealing around €70,000 worth of goods from 21 construction sites and half-finished houses over the past months.

Joseph Polidano, a 49-year old Birżebbuġa resident who is currently unemployed, is alleged to have entered the vacant sites to steal tools, appliances and other household items over a three-month span beginning in November and continuing even on Christmas Day.

Source Times of Malta

