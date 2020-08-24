Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Swimmer loses life in Dwejra

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that a man lost his life in Dwejra on Sunday afternoon after finding himself in difficulty. A medical team from the Gozo general hospital rushed to the site but the 60-year-old was certified dead.

Another stroy says that a total 1,723 Covid-19 cases were registered since March but over a thousand were recorded since July. The paper says that the reproduction factor of the virus has risen to 2.5.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: