Malta: “Take care of my children, Fenech wrote to family” – Insp Zahra

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police Inspector Kurt Zahra’s cross-examination will continue today during the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, who is being accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 1535pm

By Corporate Dispatch

