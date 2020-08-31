Malta: “Take care of my children, Fenech wrote to family” – Insp Zahra

Police Inspector Kurt Zahra’s cross-examination will continue today during the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, who is being accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Source: Newsbook
Updated 1535pm
