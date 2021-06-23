Malta: Tal-Maksar brothers deny links to hidden weapons stockpile

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Tal-Maksar brothers have strongly denied that weapons found at Miġra l-Ferħa in a police operation are theirs. The lawyer representing Robert and Adrian Agius said that his clients have a right to a fair trial on murder charges. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/22/tal-maksar-jichdu-bil-qawwa-li-l-armi-misjuba-fil-bahar-huwa-marbut-maghhom/

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said the party wants to develop Malta into a main logistics hub in the region. He was visiting ground handling agency Aviaserve at the Malta International Airport. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/22/il-pn-irid-ikompli-jinvesti-fil-persuna-ghax-ir-rizorsa-umana-hija-c-cavetta-ghal-servizz-eccellenti/

Another story reports that a lawyer representing President objected to one of the cases filed by the Degiorgio brothers involving HE Vella. He argues that the law does not permit such cases against the President of the Republic while performing their official duties. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/22/l-ahwa-degiorgio-fzewg-kawzi-fil-qorti-wara-c-cahda-ghall-mahfra-presidenzjali/

