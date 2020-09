Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that negotiations collapsed between the Teachers’ Union and the Education Ministry. The two sides have been locked in discussions over the reopening of schools for several weeks.

Another story quotes PN leader Adrian Delia who said that the courts confirmed that Malta ‘lost’ €250,000 daily to Vitals Global Healthcare when the company breached its contract and failed to invest in the three state hospitals.

Corporate Dispatch #10

