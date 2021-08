Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that a team of experts has been set up to review Malta’s corporate tax regime and is working on a series of measures to close loopholes in the tax refund scheme that could be exploited to launder money.

Another story quotes survey findings showing that more people in Gozo are against the proposed tunnel to Malta than in favour of it. On a national level, 41.6 per cent support the proposal and 38.8 oppose it.

