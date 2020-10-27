Malta: Taxi drivers considering unionisation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says app-based taxi drivers are approaching the General Workers Union to seek employment protection. Drivers told the union that they do not have a work contract and most of the times it is unclear who the employer is.

Another story reports that for the first time in 13 days, new Covid-19 cases were less than 100 on Monday as the health authorities registered 80 new patients and 63 recoveries. Meanwhile, a 73-year-old man died from the virus, the 53rd since the start of the pandemic.

The paper speaks to persons who have recovered from the Covid-19 infection but still feel the symptoms of the disease on their health including shortness of breath. Despite being a respiratory infection, the virus can affect the kidneys and the brain.

