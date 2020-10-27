Malta: Taxi drivers considering unionisation

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
L-Orizzont says app-based taxi drivers are approaching the General Workers Union to seek employment protection. Drivers told the union that they do not have a work contract and most of the times it is unclear who the employer is.
Another story reports that for the first time in 13 days, new Covid-19 cases were less than 100 on Monday as the health authorities registered 80 new patients and 63 recoveries. Meanwhile, a 73-year-old man died from the virus, the 53rd since the start of the pandemic.
The paper speaks to persons who have recovered from the Covid-19 infection but still feel the symptoms of the disease on their health including shortness of breath. Despite being a respiratory infection, the virus can affect the kidneys and the brain.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro