L-Orizzont says that the teachers’ union and the parents’ association of state school students welcomed the decision by the authorities to make a gradual re-entry into school between the second and third week of October.

Another story quotes Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri who said that the new strategy unveiled by the police force will lead to 49 concrete steps that will strengthen the corps and build a safer society.

