Malta

Malta: Teachers demand delay in opening of schools




L-Orizzont says that the teachers’ union is calling for the postponement of the reopening of schools following a surge in coronavirus cases. Union president Marco Bonnici is demanding talks with the Education Ministry to discuss safety protocols.

Another story follows the State of the Union address by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen who said that the EU is committed to provide a Covid-19 vaccine to all countries, not only to those that can afford it.

