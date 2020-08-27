Preloader
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Teachers lament lack of consultation by ministry

The Independent reports on a meeting between the Education Ministry and the Teachers’ Union which minister Owen Bonnici described as positive. The Union, however, said that the ministry wants to hurry through protocols without proper consultation.

Another story follows the testimony of two former Projects Malta chairpersons in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. Adrian Said and William Wait contradicted claims by minister Edward Scicluna that the Finance Ministry was not apprised of developments.

By Corporate Dispatch

