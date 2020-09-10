Malta: Teachers lost their teaching material in classroom clearance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that teachers reported the loss of learning resources stored in their schools after employees of the education ministry moved furniture out of classes to allow for social distancing. The Union of Teachers called on the ministry to resolve the situation.

The paper says that a global forum on combating offshore tax evasion has downgraded Malta to the lowest levels in the EU. The Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes is a monitoring body set up by the OECD.

