Malta: Teachers say they were not informed of plans about return to school

In-Nazzjon speaks with the Union of Teachers and the Union of Professional Educators who said they were not involved in any consultation about plans for the new scholastic year. Education Minister Justyne Caruana said last week that new requirements will be published soon. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/25/l-ghalliema-ma-jafu-bebda-pjan-dwar-l-iskejjel-mut/

Another report carries a reaction to the public charging policy by the PN spokesperson for s green economy, David Thake. The MP said the document lacks detail about street design, maintenance of charging pillars, and consumer education. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/25/gvern-gdid-immexxi-minn-bernard-grech-iwieghed-infrastruttura-adekwata-ghac-charging-ta-vetturi/

The paper quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana that everybody feels the effects of rising cost of living, but that the situation takes time to be resolved. The minister said he is prepared to discuss proposals by social partners. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-25/local-news/Malta-s-rise-in-cost-of-living-is-due-to-the-pandemic-and-Brexit-Clyde-Caruana-6736236216

