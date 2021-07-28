Malta: Teenager stabs young man in Sliema

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that a 14-year-old stabbed a 21-year-old in a fight in Sliema on Tuesday. Officers on patrol found the young man bleeding heavily and the two persons were rushed to hospital. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/court_and_police/111158/teenager_14_stabs_21yearold_in_sliema_altercation

Malta Today quotes Matthew Caruana Galizia that his mother Daphne never stored sensitive information directly on her laptop but saved everything to an encrypted hard drive instead. The journalist’s son was being cross-examined in court by Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/court_and_police/111134/compilation_of_evidence_against_yorgen_fenech_continues_2

Malta Today speaks with oil worker Thomas Mansfield who is required to quarantine at one of the hotels selected by the government once he returns to Malta from Angola. Mansfield, who owns property in Malta, said he is being discriminated against.

