Malta: Ten people on Puttinu Cares waiting list

L-Orizzont publishes an interview with Puttinu Cares CEO Rennie Zerafa who said that there are 10 people on the waiting list to use the charity’s apartments in London. The government signed a €5 million agreement with Puttinu Cares to acquire new property in the city.

Another story says that magistrate Joe Mifsud abstained from hearing a case against Jonathan Ferris and Maria Efimova because he is already presiding over another case involving the latter.

