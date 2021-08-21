Malta: Text messages suggest Yorgen Fenech was planning escape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the testimony in court of investigator Keith Arnaud who presented evidence that Yorgen Fenech planned to escape from Malta before he was arrested. Text exchanges with his brother and uncle show the businessman discussing the best route out. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/childcare-centres-fill-up-as-covid-19-restrictions-limit-numbers.894697

Another story reports that parents are struggling to find childcare services for their children as Covid-19 protocols mean reduce class numbers. Rules published at the start of the pandemic limit the capacity of nurseries to one child per six metres squared. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/childcare-centres-fill-up-as-covid-19-restrictions-limit-numbers.894697

