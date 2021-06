Reading Time: < 1 minute



In what has been described as a new dawn for the country’s social sector, Social Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes announced a new policy for the allocation of new social accommodation residences.

Now that the project for the building of 1,700 new residences for social accommodation is close to finalisation, an allocation policy has been announced that, in the words of Minister Roderick Galdes, takes into account those in need whilst spurring social mobility.

Source TVM

Updated 1745