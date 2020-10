Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bishop Mario Grech, who is now the new Secretary-General of the Synod of Bishops, said he is quite critical of the attitude of many Catholics during the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bishop Grech was interviewed by La Civilta Cattolica published, earlier this month, where he explained how the Church must learn the lessons of isolation by challenging its “pastoral models” and rehabilitating the “domestic Church”.

Source Newsbook

