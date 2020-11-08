Malta: Third of Covid-19 casualties registered in last two weeks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument says that the number of Covid-19 victims has reached 75 with 26 casualties registered in the last 15 days only. The paper reports that out of the total 7,256 cases since March, 1,781 have been registered in the last two weeks.

Another story says that the Prime Minister has failed to deny allegations about involvement in a 2010 bank heist by a sitting cabinet minister. The report says that pressure is piling on Robert Abela who has not yet taken any action.

