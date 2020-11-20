Malta: Danish man suspect in Sliema murder extradited from Spain

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
In-Nazzjon leads with the extradition of a Danish man accused with involvement in the killing of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski in August. Jesper Kristiansen was arrested by the police in Madrid following a European arrest warrant.
A second report says that the role of Central Bank Governor was offered to outgoing Finance Minister Edward Scicluna after he refused to resign. The paper says indications are now that Prime Minister Robert Abela is ready to announce a Cabinet reshuffle.
Another story announces that Michael Piccinino has been elected PN Organising Secretary by the party executive committee. The lawyer now becomes part of the party’s administrative council and leadership committee.
