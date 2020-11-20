Malta: Danish man suspect in Sliema murder extradited from Spain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon leads with the extradition of a Danish man accused with involvement in the killing of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski in August. Jesper Kristiansen was arrested by the police in Madrid following a European arrest warrant.

A second report says that the role of Central Bank Governor was offered to outgoing Finance Minister Edward Scicluna after he refused to resign. The paper says indications are now that Prime Minister Robert Abela is ready to announce a Cabinet reshuffle.

Another story announces that Michael Piccinino has been elected PN Organising Secretary by the party executive committee. The lawyer now becomes part of the party’s administrative council and leadership committee.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...