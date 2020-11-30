Malta: Three arrested in connection with kidnapping of woman – victim found a few hours later in Bugibba apartment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A delicate operation which was carried out by the Police from the Major Crimes unit, the Vice Squad, the Msida Police station and from the Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU), led to a 50-year-old woman from Lebanon being found safe and sound in an apartment in Bugibba after she was kidnapped from her Msida residence.

Two Libyan men, aged 43 and 36 and a 22-year-old Maltese woman, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping the woman.

Source TVM

Updated: 1700

Like this: Like Loading...