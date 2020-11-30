Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Three arrested in connection with kidnapping of woman – victim found a few hours later in Bugibba apartment

A delicate operation which was carried out by the Police from the Major Crimes unit, the Vice Squad, the Msida Police station and from the Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU), led to a 50-year-old woman from Lebanon being found safe and sound in an apartment in Bugibba after she was kidnapped from her Msida residence.

Two Libyan men, aged 43 and 36 and a 22-year-old Maltese woman, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping the woman.

Source TVM

Updated: 1700
