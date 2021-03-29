Malta: Three-fourths of current jobseekers registered within the last year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Registered unemployment stood at 2,585 in February, with 76.8 percent of jobseekers only added to the register during the previous twelve months. Data by JobsPlus and released by the National Statistics Office shows a year-on-year increase of 926 people in registered unemployment.

There were 895 female jobseekers in February 2021, almost 400 more than a year earlier, while the number or registered unemployed males increased by 530 year-on-year to reach 1,690.

Compared with January 2021, however, registered unemployment decreased by 90 people following a decline across all age groups.

Clerical Support Workers accounted for 27.6 percent of jobseekers in February, the largest single group by job type. In nominal terms, however, unemployed persons in this occupation decreased from 738 in January to 713 in February. All job categories except for Craft and Trade Workers similarly experienced a decline in number of registered unemployed from the first to the second month this year.

Like this: Like Loading...