Malta: Three-fourths want reopening of entertainment venues

Illum publishes survey results showing that 74 per cent of the population agrees that clubs and entertainment establishments should open for fully vaccinated people. A fifth of respondents said it is still too early. Read more: https://www.illum.com.mt/ahbarijiet/politika/62724/74_talmaltin_jaqblu_li_lpostijiet_taddivertiment_jiftu_gal_min_ikollu_fidu_ertifikat_talvain

The paper carries an interview with Moviment Graffitti activist Andre Callus who accused authorities of serving the interests of large developers. He said that local plans are already in place for construction policies to be modified.

