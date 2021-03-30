Malta: Three recoveries for every new Covid-19 infection

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that there were three times as many recoveries from Covid-19 in the last week than new registered cases. Prime Minister Robert Abela noted the positive results but called on the public to keep observing safety measures.

The paper publishes an interview with a Covid-19 patient who described the difficult reality of the disease. He said that there were times when he feared he would die in his sleep at hospital, as happened to other patients in his ward.

