Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Police have managed to break another organised crime ring of foreign nationals who were carrying out pickpocketing in Malta.

The Police arrested three Romanians in connection with this case: 54-year old Theodor Dumitrescu who works as a driver; 40-year old Marian Tenescu, a fitter; and 39-year old Vasilica Ionel Harabagiu, who is a barber.

Source TVM

Updated 1745