Malta To Compete For First Time In Gymnastics World Championships

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta has finally qualified as a country for the World Championships for the first time in history with a very positive performance by gymnasts Tara Vella Clark and Ella Borg at this year’s European Artistic Gymnastics Championship held in Munich, Germany.

Tara and Ella will be competing in the World Championships due to be held in Liverpool between the 29th of October and the 6th of November.

Sixteen-year-old Tara Vella Clark and eighteen-year-old Ella Borg started their gymnastics career at Gymstars when they were only five years and three years old respectively. Over the years, and guided by their coach Nataliya Pantileeva, Tara and Ella made a name for themselves by achieving several personal honours for their club, to which they remained loyal to this day.

Amongst her more recent prestigious achievements, Tara achieved a historical moment for Malta when in December 2020 she qualified for the finals at the European Championships in Turkey, finishing 8th at the finals. In January 2021, Tara was awarded the Atlas Athlete of the Month of the month and in June she took part in the Gymnastics World Cup in Croatia obtaining very good results. She is currently the 1st runner up for the title of Senior National Champion.

Ella Borg has won the title of Senior National Champion for three years running. In March 2022 she took part in the World Cup in Doha where is qualified for the finals in the bars event. She was also a nominee for SportMalta’s Female Sports Youth of the Year Award. In June she took part with Tara in the Gymnastics World Cup in Croatia also obtaining very good result.

Tara is the first Maltese gymnast to ever qualify for the World Championships which will be held in Liverpool for which only 13 teams and 23 individual gymnasts could qualify. This means that she will compete on all four apparatus and also for the all-round event. Ella qualified as an event specialist on bars, beam and floor.

