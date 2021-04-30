Football

Malta to play Demark, Russia, Bosnia, Montenegro and Azerbaijan in 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifier

REUTERS: The following is the European qualifying draw for the 2023 women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which was made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday:

Group A: Sweden, Finland, Ireland, Slovakia, Georgia

Group B: Spain, Scotland, Ukraine, Hungary, Faroe Islands

Group C: Netherlands, Iceland, Czech Republic, Belarus, Cyprus

Group D: England, Austria, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Latvia, Luxembourg

Group E: Denmark, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Malta, Montenegro

Group F: Norway, Belgium, Poland, Albania, Kosovo, Armenia

Group G: Italy, Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, Moldova, Lithuania

Group H: Germany, Portugal, Serbia, Israel, Turkey, Bulgaria

Group I: France, Wales, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Estonia

(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)Source: Reuters

