Malta to play Demark, Russia, Bosnia, Montenegro and Azerbaijan in 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifier

REUTERS: The following is the European qualifying draw for the 2023 women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which was made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday:
Group A: Sweden, Finland, Ireland, Slovakia, Georgia
Group B: Spain, Scotland, Ukraine, Hungary, Faroe Islands
Group C: Netherlands, Iceland, Czech Republic, Belarus, Cyprus
Group D: England, Austria, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Latvia, Luxembourg
Group E: Denmark, Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Malta, Montenegro
Group F: Norway, Belgium, Poland, Albania, Kosovo, Armenia
Group G: Italy, Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, Moldova, Lithuania
Group H: Germany, Portugal, Serbia, Israel, Turkey, Bulgaria
Group I: France, Wales, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Estonia
(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)Source: Reuters